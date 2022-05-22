MQS Management LLC Buys New Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Hercules Capital comprises 0.8% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTGC opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 155.30%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

