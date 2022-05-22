MQS Management LLC Invests $136,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,499,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,228,000 after buying an additional 1,415,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,997,000 after buying an additional 1,033,788 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth $12,587,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,580,000 after buying an additional 537,111 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,534,000 after buying an additional 397,466 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -244.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

