MQS Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of KN stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.18 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knowles in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $293,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $1,062,301.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,000. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Knowles (Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.