MQS Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,016 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,523,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96,491.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,649,615 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,797,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.23.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $73.89. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.