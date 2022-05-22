MQS Management LLC Invests $497,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.8% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $5,175,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $276.65 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

