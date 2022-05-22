MQS Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Stericycle by 4.4% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRCL. Berenberg Bank lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -65.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

