MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Honeywell International makes up 0.9% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $189.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

