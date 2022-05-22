MQS Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Ameriprise Financial accounts for approximately 1.2% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $256.01 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.35 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

