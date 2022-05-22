MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,815 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $137.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.70. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

