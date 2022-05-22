MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,764 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 11.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CubeSmart by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CubeSmart by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

CubeSmart stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

