MQS Management LLC Takes $69,000 Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERS. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Cerus by 180.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,989,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,481 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Cerus by 172.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,793,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,308 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Cerus by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,648,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,600 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cerus by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,202,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,951,000 after acquiring an additional 719,561 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Cerus by 1,377.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 615,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 573,420 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 57,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $285,528.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,535.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 28,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $143,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,275 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,919 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.50 million, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 59.40% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Cerus Profile (Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.