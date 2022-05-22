MQS Management LLC Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. AutoZone accounts for about 1.0% of MQS Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.11.

AZO stock opened at $1,771.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,040.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,975.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,367.96 and a one year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

