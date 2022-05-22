MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.93.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $313.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.49 and its 200 day moving average is $377.33. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $307.64 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

