Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Acquired by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 834.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the quarter. Mr. Cooper Group makes up about 1.6% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.12% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $195,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,139,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,913,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,603 shares of company stock worth $2,816,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

COOP stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.