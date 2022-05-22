MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised MRC Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.92.

NYSE MRC opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $857.34 million, a PE ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MRC Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

