MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $15,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,086 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

MSM stock opened at $81.69 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

