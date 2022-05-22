MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up 1.4% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 9.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 38.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 9.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI stock traded up $7.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $417.04. 670,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,545. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.50.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.