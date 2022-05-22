mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.05 million and $66,745.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,731.18 or 0.99921080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00037639 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00016342 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.