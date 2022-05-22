Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €324.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($337.50) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MUV2. Barclays set a €286.00 ($297.92) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($312.50) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €260.00 ($270.83) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($343.75) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €238.00 ($247.92) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at €221.40 ($230.63) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €234.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €249.44. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of €166.59 ($173.53) and a 12-month high of €198.95 ($207.24).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

