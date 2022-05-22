MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.15. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 1,201 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.
About MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP)
