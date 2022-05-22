MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.15. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 1,201 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Get MusclePharm alerts:

About MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP)

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.