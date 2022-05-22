N Brown Group’s (BWNG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON BWNG opened at GBX 32.20 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.70. N Brown Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24.53 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 69.57 ($0.86). The stock has a market cap of £148.28 million and a PE ratio of 6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

