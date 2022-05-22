Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 412,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.1% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $138,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,060,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,636 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,408,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,705 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,223,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,840 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.54. 31,438,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,621,968. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.18 and a 200-day moving average of $263.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.28.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,088 shares of company stock worth $9,284,269. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

