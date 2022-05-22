Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 1.3% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Analog Devices worth $88,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 97.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $162.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,977,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,013. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,831 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.52.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

