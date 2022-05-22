Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,873 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $60,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 137.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 19.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASML by 28.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 4.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 10.3% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $854.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $532.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,893. The company has a market capitalization of $218.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $509.55 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $688.51.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $3.5617 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

