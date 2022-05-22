Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,962,000 after buying an additional 33,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.20. 1,501,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,019. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.76. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.