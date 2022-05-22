Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.75. 4,608,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,297. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of -219.29 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.12.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

