Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,230 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $31,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $306.80. 2,201,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $293.90 and a one year high of $426.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,493. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

