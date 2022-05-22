Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Invests $45.52 Million in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 119,645 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,518,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,740 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Illumina by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Illumina by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,324 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ILMN stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.49. The company had a trading volume of 974,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,981. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.35 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.92 and a 200 day moving average of $344.92.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.08.
In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
