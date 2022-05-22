Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Sells 951,615 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,888 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 951,615 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in EOG Resources by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 485,689 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,566,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.22.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.05. 3,560,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,821. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $132.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

