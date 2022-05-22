NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

GRA opened at C$5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$1.43 and a 12 month high of C$5.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.10. The stock has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a P/E ratio of -79.69.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

