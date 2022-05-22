National Bank Financial Cuts American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target to C$4.75

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$4.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Hotel Income Properties REIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of AHOTF stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

