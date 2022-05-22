NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.25.

NCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.17. 2,732,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.45 and a beta of 1.59. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NCR by 51.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,588,000 after acquiring an additional 542,477 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NCR by 24.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in NCR by 10.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About NCR (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.