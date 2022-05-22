NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.25.
NCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
NCR stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.17. 2,732,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.45 and a beta of 1.59. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NCR by 51.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,588,000 after acquiring an additional 542,477 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NCR by 24.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in NCR by 10.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
