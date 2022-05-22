Nervos Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.58 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $165.83 million and $1.58 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,429.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,975.36 or 0.06712108 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00237885 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.01 or 0.00655836 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.23 or 0.00598830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00069196 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.