NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stake Trimmed by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 39,244 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of NetApp worth $42,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in NetApp by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,558,000 after acquiring an additional 511,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NetApp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,881,000 after acquiring an additional 100,945 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Barclays upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,217,998. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.