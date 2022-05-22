Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th.

STIM stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 101,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.31. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $17.92.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 39.03% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 15,369 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $37,039.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,393,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,177,281.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 358,926 shares of company stock worth $911,204 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 25.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 710.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 462,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

