New BitShares (NBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.42 Million

New BitShares (NBS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $12.42 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.41 or 0.12724395 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 452.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.78 or 0.00480249 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00033763 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

