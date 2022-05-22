New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NJR. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.80.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 146.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,692,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 458.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 493,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455,958 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 362,282 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

