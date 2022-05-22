Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,167 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $803,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 980.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.42. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,013. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

