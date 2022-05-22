Newscrypto Market Capitalization Hits $15.62 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $15.62 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.32 or 0.09779051 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 467% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00480200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00033569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008585 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

