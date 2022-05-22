Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Newtek Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NEWT opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 93.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 94.55%.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 4,200 shares of Newtek Business Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,987.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,435,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 717,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,819,000 after acquiring an additional 55,315 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,155,000 after acquiring an additional 197,093 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 1,542.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 290,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 977.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 129,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 117,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

