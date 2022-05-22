NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NYSE NREF opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 551.26 and a current ratio of 551.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $356.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.57.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NREF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4,162.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth $216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 43.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

