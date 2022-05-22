NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $52,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $166,275,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,532 shares during the period. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $79,079,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $71.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,747,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,518,334. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

