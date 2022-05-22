NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.
Shares of NICE stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.17. NICE has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. Analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,027,000 after purchasing an additional 836,616 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NICE by 13.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NICE by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 225,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after buying an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NICE by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after buying an additional 127,266 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
