NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.17. NICE has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. Analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,027,000 after purchasing an additional 836,616 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NICE by 13.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NICE by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 225,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after buying an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NICE by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after buying an additional 127,266 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.