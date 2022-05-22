Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 11,610 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,123,000 after acquiring an additional 440,695 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 251,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,286,000 after acquiring an additional 82,587 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 344,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 92,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.84. 6,814,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,700,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 81.56%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

