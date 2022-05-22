Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,550 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.0% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $42,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $399.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,223. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.27 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.63.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

