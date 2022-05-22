Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,290 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.54. The stock had a trading volume of 31,438,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,621,968. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.28.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.