Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $101.85 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.8% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $101,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $28.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,186.26. 1,878,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,971. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,127.46 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,544.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,715.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total transaction of $113,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

