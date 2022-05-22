Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $23.55 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,440 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up 1.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $23,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.44. 3,017,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,766. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Cowen lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

