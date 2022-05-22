Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $27.81 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.3% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.63.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $5,132,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,559 shares of company stock worth $30,297,368 over the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $661.14. 544,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,221. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $492.13 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $681.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $646.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

