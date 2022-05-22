Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,640 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in FedEx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in FedEx by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in FedEx by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.90. 2,253,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,040. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

